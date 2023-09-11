NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank owned approximately 0.05% of NiSource worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NiSource by 29.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NI stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NiSource news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

