Washington Trust Bank Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

