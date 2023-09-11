The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by New Vernon Investment Management LLC

New Vernon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,682 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

