WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for about 5.0% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,343,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 208,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,536,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after purchasing an additional 55,278 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 175,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,346,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,007,000 after acquiring an additional 891,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

