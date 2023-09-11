Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,363,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $68.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $93.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

