DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

DV opened at $30.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.20 and a beta of 0.94. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,405,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,178,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,405,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,178,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $399,518.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,068.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,238,118 shares of company stock valued at $821,118,057 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

