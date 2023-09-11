Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 127.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

