Bullseye Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,445 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of AFC Gamma worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $13.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 47.27% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Compass Point cut their price objective on AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

