Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 3.4% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Five Below by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 53.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $161.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.96 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.30 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

