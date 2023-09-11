Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires 3,734 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.18 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

