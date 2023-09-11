KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the quarter. Expensify comprises 0.8% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.68% of Expensify worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $29,671,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expensify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Loop Capital cut Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Expensify Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $268.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.43. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $18.27.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 22,952 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $103,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,858,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 22,952 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $103,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,858,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,863,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 14,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 842,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,142 and sold 10,189,540 shares valued at $62,196,540. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.