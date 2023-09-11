Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Acquired by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CXM opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.33, a P/E/G ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 89,850 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $4,167,409.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,090,741 shares of company stock valued at $15,860,547. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.