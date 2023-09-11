New Vernon Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,134 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 12.9% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $312,881,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $77.25 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

