Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 455.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 790,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JFrog by 1,108.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 738,078 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 728.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 541,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in JFrog by 49.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,518,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,908,000 after purchasing an additional 501,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.56. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $207,891.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 575,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,277,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,304,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,856,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 7,346 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $207,891.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 575,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,277,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,444 shares of company stock valued at $14,284,531. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Further Reading

