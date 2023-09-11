Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Lifted by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 17.5% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $697,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,471 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,897,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,525,000 after purchasing an additional 321,056 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.84. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.