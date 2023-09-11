Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stake Reduced by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC cut its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,477 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up about 3.0% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $165.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $106.71 and a one year high of $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,804 shares of company stock worth $7,073,834. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

