KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 227.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,216 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for 3.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Datadog by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $8,293,943.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,588,669.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,156,530 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,243. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

