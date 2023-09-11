Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,810 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $196.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.45 and its 200 day moving average is $193.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

