Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 71,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,483,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43,610.8% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $218.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

