Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 7,486 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $257.35 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.74 and its 200 day moving average is $254.37.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

