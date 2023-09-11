Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $53.17 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $53,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $136.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

