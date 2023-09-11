Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $49.71 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $49,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $94.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.