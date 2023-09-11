Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $34,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $137.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

