Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $30.84 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,964 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $30,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 626,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after buying an additional 22,739 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 410,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,432 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8,338.5% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 151,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $47.53 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.