Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $70.62 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $70.62 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00015053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016417 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,711.18 or 1.00021352 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.96357081 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,789,357.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

