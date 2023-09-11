DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.0093

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $73.63 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00234590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014331 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

