Symbol (XYM) Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Symbol (XYM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $123.78 million and $900,880.61 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,251,441,088 coins and its circulating supply is 5,814,061,258 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

