iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IAU opened at $36.50 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.