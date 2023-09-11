Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,237 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $25,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.