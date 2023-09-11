Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $48.45 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

