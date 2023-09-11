Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $256.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $262.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.49.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.