Dravo Bay LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.6% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,593,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,547,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.41 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

