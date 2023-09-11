iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after acquiring an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

