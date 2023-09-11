Dravo Bay LLC Has $808,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $234.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.30. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.