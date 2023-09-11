Dravo Bay LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Dravo Bay LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Dravo Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $67.06 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

