310,787 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 310,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,413,000. Teradyne makes up approximately 6.7% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,885 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,980,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,172,000 after purchasing an additional 194,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $99.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

