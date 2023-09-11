Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $76,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average is $154.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

