Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 37,401 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $123,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.