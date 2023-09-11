Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 174,465 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Linde worth $135,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 67.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 90,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 36,558 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $386.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

