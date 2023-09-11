Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 108,335 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,335 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $80,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,796,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

