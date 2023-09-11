Piper Sandler Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $48.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.