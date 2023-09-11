Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $188.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 11.85% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $188,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 624.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 356,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $62.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

