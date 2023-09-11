Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,757,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,720 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $263,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.