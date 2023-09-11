Piper Sandler Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $56.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $41.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,144.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

