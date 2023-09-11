Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 9,707 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.9% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco QQQ worth $178,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $375.95 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.90.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.