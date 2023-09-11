Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $37.20 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,695 shares of company stock worth $5,871,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,343,000. Amundi increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.