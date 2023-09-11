Piper Sandler Trims Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Target Price to $4.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 317.36% from the stock’s current price.

RENT has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Stock Down 2.2 %

RENT stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Rent the Runway has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Siddharth Thacker sold 34,475 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $57,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,978.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,810 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $90,427.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,229,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,947.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,552 shares of company stock worth $559,876. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.