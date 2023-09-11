American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of American Express worth $139,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

