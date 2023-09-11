Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.26% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $162,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $119.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.51. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 9,979 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $1,600,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

