Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 28,500 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,212,042 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $151,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in VMware by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Up 0.3 %

VMW opened at $166.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 136.46%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

